Taiwan firm to jointly raise 2 bln yuan with Chinese firm
May 22, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan firm to jointly raise 2 bln yuan with Chinese firm

TAIPEI, May 22 (Reuters) - China Development Financial , parent of Taiwan’s largest venture capital firm, said on Thursday it has agreed to tie up with China’s Govtor Capital to raise 2 billion yuan ($320.84 million) to invest in mainland firms.

The planned fund would target Chinese firms and those in energy and environmental protection materials industries, it said in a statement.

China Development invested 10.5 billion yuan in the Greater China market between 2001 and 2012, it said. ($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Faith Hung)

