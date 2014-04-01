FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Development Bank prices 1 bln yuan bond at 3.35 pct - CIMB
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 1, 2014 / 4:52 AM / 3 years ago

China Development Bank prices 1 bln yuan bond at 3.35 pct - CIMB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 (Reuters) - China Development Bank Corp priced a 1 billion yuan ($160.82 million) bond with a coupon rate of 3.35 percent and strong interest from Southeast Asia, said Malaysia’s CIMB, one of the joint global coordinators for the deal.

CIMB said in a statement on Tuesday that the three-year dim sum bond was completed on an accelerated bookbuilding process with demand in excess of 1.8 billion yuan.

About 76 percent of the bond was allocated to investors from Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea as China Development Bank, the largest yuan-bond issuer in Hong Kong, looked to diversify its investor base, CIMB said.

CIMB said it was the joint global coordinator and joint lead manager for the bond, which is part of a 7 billion yuan debt issuance programme launched last November.

$1 = 6.2180 Chinese yuan Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.