CORRECTED-China Eastern to cut debt ratio by end-2015 -chair

(Corrects second paragraph to note company will reduce debt through capital, not asset, injections)

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines , one of China’s top carriers, expects to cut its gearing ratio to below 70 percent by the end of 2015, the company’s chairman said on Monday.

The company plans to reduce debt by raising capital from the markets and through capital injections, said Chairman Liu Shaoyong, speaking on the sidelines of the IATA annual general meeting in Beijing.

A new round of capital injections is also likely because the “debt level is high,” said Shan Chuanbo, the company’s senior vice president of alliances.

Government aid has become a lifeline of the country’s top three carriers - Air China Ltd , China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and China Southern - as the highly cyclical global aviation industry has been hit by the economic slowdown. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ken Wills)