China Eastern orders 80 Boeing jets worth $7.4 bln
June 13, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

China Eastern orders 80 Boeing jets worth $7.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - Chinese carrier China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd on Friday said it has ordered 80 B737 planes from Boeing Co worth about $7.4 billion.

The aircraft, including B737-800 and B737MAX jets, will be delivered from 2016 to 2020, the Shanghai-based carrier said in a stock exchange filing.

China Eastern will also sell 15 aging B737-300 jets and 5 B757 jets, with a book value of 1.5 billion yuan ($241.58 million), back to Boeing, it added.

Chinese carriers have recently been increasing capacity to add routes in China and beyond. In May, China Southern Airlines Co Ltd ordered 80 aircraft from Airbus Group NV worth at least $7.3 billion. ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

