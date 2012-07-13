China Eastern Airlines expects H1 profit down over 50 pct

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines , one of China’s top three carriers, issued a profit warning on Friday, estimating its first half net profit to have fallen by more than 50 percent.

China Eastern said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange that the firm’s poor results were due to weak passenger and cargo demand as well as rising jet fuel costs.

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , the country’s largest airline by fleet size, said on Tuesday that it expects its first-half net profit to fall more than 50 percent from a year earlier on slower domestic economic growth and higher jet fuel prices. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)