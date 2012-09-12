FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Eastern issues $571 mln new shares to controlling shareholder
September 12, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

China Eastern issues $571 mln new shares to controlling shareholder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, one of China’s top three carriers, plans to raise an aggregate 3.62 billion yuan ($571.42 million) through the issue of new shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong to boost its finances and competitiveness.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, China Eastern said it would issue 698.86 million new A-shares in Shanghai to its controlling shareholder, China Eastern Air Holding (CEA), and its mainland unit at 3.28 yuan each for a total of 2.29 billion yuan.

The airline will also issue 698.87 million new H-shares to another unit of CEA at HK$2.32 each for HK$1.62 billion.

On completion of the transactions, CEA will hold 43.63 percent of China Eastern’s A-shares and 20.72 percent of its H-shares.

Trading in the H-shares will resume on Wednesday.

China Eastern’s A-shares last closed at 3.29 yuan, while its H-shares finished at HK$2.32.

For statement clicks here

Last week, the carrier said its controlling shareholder, China Eastern Air Holding Company, was considering injecting capital into the company.

$1 = 6.3351 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
