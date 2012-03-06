FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Eastern exec: China air traffic to suffer from Europe crisis
March 6, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

China Eastern exec: China air traffic to suffer from Europe crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - Air cargo and passenger traffic in China this year will show a “big difference” from 2011, due in large part to the European economic crisis, the company chairman said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual parliament session in Beijing, Liu Shaoyong, chairman of China Eastern Airlines , said passenger and cargo volume in first half of the year would show the biggest impact, with improvement in the second half.

He did not provide specific details or project the economic impact on his company. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)

