China Everbright bank gets approval to issue 30 bln yuan bonds
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 8, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 6 years

China Everbright bank gets approval to issue 30 bln yuan bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank said on Thursday it had obtained approval from the banking regulator to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.75 billion) worth of bonds that would be used for loans to small enterprises.

China Everbright said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that it had been approved to also issue subordinate bonds worth up to 6.7 billion yuan. It did not provide further details.

It confirmed a Reuters report in December, citing two sources from the bank, that it had applied to issue 30 billion yuan in bonds.

The bond issues still await approval from the People’s Bank of China, the central bank.

To encourage Chinese lenders to lend more to small businesses, China’s regulators have provided some incentives, including allowing banks to sell bonds that are labelled as ”special bonds for SME loans ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

