UPDATE 1-China Everbright has approval for HK listing - chairman
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 8, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-China Everbright has approval for HK listing - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments from chairman, background)

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has received regulatory approval for a Hong Kong listing and is deciding on the timing of the offering, Chairman Tang Shuangning said on Thursday.

“We have received regulatory approvals and cleared the necessary procedures ... we are now waiting for the right time,” Tang told reporters on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session in Beijing.

When asked about the timing, Tang said: “It all depends on the market.”

Everbright Bank was forced to delay its roadshow in June for a $6 billion Hong Kong listing after markets weakened.

It revived its listing plans late last year and submitted an application to the stock exchange with a scaled-down offering of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), according to state media. ($1 = 7.7637 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

