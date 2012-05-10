FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Everbright to raise up to $2.5bln in HK listing-IFR
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

China Everbright to raise up to $2.5bln in HK listing-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank is reviving its Hong Kong share offer and aims to raise up to $2.5 billion, after scrapping a much larger deal last year due to equity market turmoil, IFR reported on Thursday.

The mid-sized Chinese lender is planning to wrap its Hong Kong offering by July, the report added. The company had initially planned to raise up to $6 billion last August but later cut the size by half and eventually pulled the deal.

The underwriters working on the deal are now firming up cornerstone demand for the transaction. CICC, China Everbright Capital, Morgan Stanley and UBS are joint global co-ordinators, and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JP Morgan and Shenyin Wangguo Securities, the report said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.