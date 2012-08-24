China Everbright Bank delays HK share offer on weak markets - IFR

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank has further delayed a Hong Kong share offering because of weak market conditions, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the plans.

The mid-sized Chinese lender had initially planned to raise up to $6 billion in August of 2011 but later cut the size by half and eventually pulled the deal. Everbright was looking to raise $1.4 billion in its most recent bid with the offering, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Jing Song and Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)