China Everbright Bank files for up to $2 bln HK listing - IFR
May 29, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

China Everbright Bank files for up to $2 bln HK listing - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has filed an application for a Hong Kong share sale of about $2 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The bank, which shelved plans for a Hong Kong listing in 2011 and in 2012, is looking to complete the deal in July, depending on market conditions, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan and Shenyin Wangguo Securities.

