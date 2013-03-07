FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Everbright revives plans for $2 billion Hong Kong listing-IFR
March 7, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

China Everbright revives plans for $2 billion Hong Kong listing-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has revived plans for a Hong Kong listing, aiming to raise at least $2 billion with a share offering in the second quarter of 2013, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The bank, which shelved plans for a Hong Kong listing in 2011 and in 2012, restarted the process and is renewing its listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan and Shenyin Wangguo Securities.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

