China ExIm Bank to issue 10 bln yuan of RMB bonds in HK -exec

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - Export-Import Bank of China, one of the nation’s three policy banks, plans to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) worth of yuan bonds in Hong Kong this year, bank president Li Ruogu said on Monday.

Li was speaking on the sidelines of the annual parliament meetings in Beijing.

He added that the bank would continue to support domestic companies’ overseas investments, including in Europe.

“As a policy bank, we will give financial support to domestic firms which want to buy European assets,” he said.