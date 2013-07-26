FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Fishery Group settles Copeinca share dispute
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 26, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

China Fishery Group settles Copeinca share dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 26 (Reuters) - China Fishery Group raised its stake in Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca to 74.3 percent from 65.3 percent after settling a dispute with a Peruvian investor who had refused to sell, Copeinca said in a statement on Friday.

Singapore-listed China Fishery Group has been seeking to buy shares from Peru’s Veramar Azul S.L. through a call option and has threatened the firm with arbitration over its failure to honour the option.

The firms have now reached a settlement and Veramar has transferred its shares, putting China Fishery Group one step closer to completing its takeover of Oslo-listed Copeinca.

China Fishery Group has been pursuing Copeinca for months. It has bought 17.2 percent of the shares and securing pre-acceptances for another 57 percent in a public offer which remains open until July 31.

Copeinca, worth $806 million at current prices, was trading unchanged on the Oslo bourse on Friday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.