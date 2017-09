OSLO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China Fishery Group raised its stake in Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca to 97.7 percent through a voluntary takeover offer, the firm said on Thursday.

China Fishery pursued Oslo-listed Copeinca, currently worth $820 million, for months, and won the battle after Norway’s Cermaq was forced to withdraw when minority shareholders revolted. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)