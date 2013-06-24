FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Fishery Group launches offer for remaining Copeinca shares
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 24, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 4 years

China Fishery Group launches offer for remaining Copeinca shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - China Fishery Group is launching an offer for all remaining shares in Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca, once the target of a bidding war with Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq.

China Fishery Group’s latest offer is 68.17 crowns per share, 8.47 crowns above the offer it made for the company in April. Copeinca shares closed at 58.0 crowns on Friday.

China Fishery Group said it effectively controlled 74.23 percent of Copeinca shares.

Cermaq said later it welcomed China Fishery Group’s offer and has pre-accepted to sell its shares in Copeinca to the Asian company. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Henrik Stolen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.