China Foods posts loss in first 4-mths of 2013
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 3, 2013 / 12:11 AM / in 4 years

China Foods posts loss in first 4-mths of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters) - China Foods Ltd said on Monday it recorded a net loss for the first four months of 2013 compared to a profit in the same period a year ago, led by a fall in sales of mid-range and high-end wines and a drop in its kitchen food business due to strong competition.

The food company, which is backed by China’s state-owned COFCO, said it expected its profit for the first half of 2013 to decrease substantially compared to the year-ago period.

For statement clicks here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

