FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Foods says records loss in H1, sees full year loss
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 4, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 4 years

China Foods says records loss in H1, sees full year loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China Foods Ltd on Sunday said it made a net loss in the first half of 2013, compared to a profit a year ago, blaming unfavourable trading conditions and competition. It said it expected to post a loss for the full year.

The food and wine distributor, which is backed by China’s state-owned COFCO Corporation, is due to announce its first half results before the end of August, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

In June, China Foods said it made a net loss in the first four months of 2013, compared to a profit in the same period a year ago, led by a fall in sales of mid-range and high-end wines due to government restrictions on entertainment and hospitality, and a drop in its food business due to strong competition.

For statement please clicks here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.