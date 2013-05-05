China Galaxy to raise up to $1.3 bln in HK IPO -IFR

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - China Galaxy Securities plans to raise up to $1.3 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Sunday.

China Galaxy Securities, whose larger rivals include Citic Securities and Haitong Securities , is offering about 1.5 billion shares at an indicative range of HK$4.99 to HK$6.77 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The range is equivalent to a price-to-book ratio of 1.19 to 1.49 times.

China Galaxy International, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are acting as sponsors of the deal, with a group of 13 other banks also helping to arrange it. The number of banks on the IPO puts it near the record 17 hired by PICC for its listing last year.