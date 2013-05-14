FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Galaxy narrows price range on up to $1.1 billion IPO-IFR
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 4:40 AM / 4 years ago

China Galaxy narrows price range on up to $1.1 billion IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - State-owned China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd narrowed the indicative price range on its up to $1.1 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The company changed the range to HK$5.28-5.43 per share, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company launched the deal on May 6, with an indicative range of HK$4.99 to HK$6.77 per share.

China Galaxy Securities is offering 1.5 billion new shares in a primary offering, while its controlling shareholder, Galaxy Financial Holdings, is selling 67.7 million existing shares.

At the narrower range, the IPO will be worth as much as HK$8.51 billion ($1.1 billion), compared with up to $1.4 billion in the broader range. The final pricing will be determined after books are closed on Wednesday.

