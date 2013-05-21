FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Galaxy jumps in gray market, ahead of Hong Kong debut
May 21, 2013 / 8:45 AM / 4 years ago

China Galaxy jumps in gray market, ahead of Hong Kong debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd soared as much as 8.3 percent in gray market trading on Tuesday, signaling expectations the Chinese state-owned brokerage will climb in its official debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

China Galaxy shares changed hands at HK$5.70 in late afternoon and rose as high as HK$5.74, up from the IPO price of HK$5.30 ($0.68), according to PhillipMart, the pre-market trading platform of Phillip Securities in Hong Kong. The stock traded at HK$5.64, up 6.4 percent, at the Bright Smart Securities pre-IPO platform.

Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages ahead of a security being officially traded on an exchange.

China Galaxy Securities priced its $1.1 billion IPO near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$4.99-HK$6.77 per share last week. The offering was the second biggest in Hong Kong this year, behind Sinopec Engineering’s $1.8 billion listing, also last week.

