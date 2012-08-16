FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Galaxy plans $1 bln HK, Shanghai IPO in H1 2013 -IFR
August 16, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

China Galaxy plans $1 bln HK, Shanghai IPO in H1 2013 -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China Galaxy Securities plans to raise a combined $1 billion in initial public offerings in Hong Kong and Shanghai in the first half of 2013, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.

The company has invited banks to pitch for the deal next week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Guotai Junan won the mandate to sponsor the Shanghai portion of the offering, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)

