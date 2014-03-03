FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese brokerage China Galaxy plans Shanghai listing
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 3, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese brokerage China Galaxy plans Shanghai listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd said it plans to issue up to 1.69 billion A-shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, strengthening its capital base in a debut sale of shares in Shanghai.

While pricing details have yet to be determined, the Chinese state-backed brokerage said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday that the proposed issue of Shanghai A-shares - to be traded only in China - will represent up to 18.35 percent of the enlarged number of shares outstanding.

China Galaxy shares closed at HK$4.91 apiece on Friday, giving the brokerage a market value of $4.77 billion. It raised $1.1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering last May.

The Hong Kong-listed shares, known as H-shares, have fallen 27 percent so far this year amid concerns about weakness in China’s financial market, compared with a 2 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The proposed A-share issue is subject to approval from shareholders and regulatory authorities. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.