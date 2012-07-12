FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing Enterprises Grp lifts stake in China Gas to 20.3 pct
July 12, 2012 / 3:17 AM / in 5 years

Beijing Enterprises Grp lifts stake in China Gas to 20.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned Beijing Enterprises Group Co Ltd (BJEG) has again raised its stake in bid target China Gas Holdings Ltd, taking its holding to 20.3 percent, a filing with the Hong Kong securities regulator showed on Thursday.

BJEG, parent of utility Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd , has been consistently building its stake in China Gas, which has rebuffed a $2.2 billion joint takeover offer from ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .

Last week, ENN and Sinopec extended their offer for China Gas by a month to Aug. 6 as they wait for regulatory approvals for the deal. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
