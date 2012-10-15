Sinopec, ENN drop $2.2 bln offer for China Gas

HONG KONG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd have dropped their $2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd in the face of regulatory hurdle and opposition from the target’s management, ending what would have become Hong Kong’s first unsolicited takeover bid.

In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the consortium said it abandoned the offer after failing to secure regulatory approval for the plan.

In December last year, Sinopec and ENN made a conditional cash offer of HK$3.50 for China Gas. The piped-gas distributor rejected the offer, saying it failed to reflect the true value of the Hong Kong-listed company. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)