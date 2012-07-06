FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ENN shareholders approve joint offer for China Gas - exec
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

ENN shareholders approve joint offer for China Gas - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese city gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings’ shareholders have approved the firm’s proposed HK$3.50-per-share joint offer with Sinopec for rival gas supplier China Gas Holdings, an ENN executive said on Friday, paving the way for them to launch a formal offer.

“According to preliminary calculation, the proposal has won extremely strong support from shareholders,” ENN CFO Wilson Cheng told reporters after a meeting of ENN shareholders to vote on the proposed offer.

In December, Sinopec and ENN made a conditional cash offer of about $2.2 billion for China Gas, making it the first unsolicited takeover bid in Hong Kong.

China Gas rejected the offer, saying it failed to reflect the true value of the company, and its share price has since traded consistently above the offer price as some of its key shareholders jostled to raise their stakes in the company.

Sinopec and ENN have yet to secure necessary Chinese regulatory approval before moving ahead with a formal offer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.