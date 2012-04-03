FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinopec/ENN reserve right to revise China Gas deal
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 3, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 6 years

Sinopec/ENN reserve right to revise China Gas deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Ltd said on Tuesday that they reserved the right to revise the terms of their $2.2 billion takeover offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd .

The consortium issued the statement to clarify that Sinopec Chairman Fu Chengyu’s comments during a March 26 press conference did not constitute a “no increase” statement under Hong Kong’s takeover code.

Sinopec and ENN have made an indicative offer of HK$3.50 per share to buy China Gas, which the target company rejected in December, saying the proposal failed to reflect the fundamental value of China Gas.

For the link to company release, double-click:

here (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)

