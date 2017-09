June 20 (Reuters) - June 20 (Reuters) - : * China GDP Growth Forecast: HSBC cuts 2013 forecast to 7.4% from 8.2%; cuts 2014 forecast to 7.4% from 8.4% * MSCI China index: HSBC cuts end-2013 target for index to 60 from 70 * Chinese stocks: HSBC cuts to neutral from overweight