FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Guotai Junan surges 44 pct in Shanghai debut after biggest IPO since 2010
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

China's Guotai Junan surges 44 pct in Shanghai debut after biggest IPO since 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Guotai Junan Securities jumped 44 percent in their Shanghai debut on Friday after raising 30.1 billion yuan ($4.85 billion) in the country’s largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2010.

State-owned Guotai Junan shares rose as high as 28.38 yuan, from their IPO price of 19.71 yuan per share. The shares opened at 23.65 yuan.

China’s third-largest brokerage by profits raised 30.1 billion yuan by selling 1.5 billion shares in the largest IPO since the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd raised around $11 billion in Shanghai and another $11 billion in Hong Kong through a dual listing. (Reporting By Brenda Goh and Shu Zhang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.