FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Huarong to make steady debut after $2.3bln Hong Kong IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 30, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

China Huarong to make steady debut after $2.3bln Hong Kong IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in China Huarong Asset Management Co are set to open flat in their Hong Kong stock market debut on Friday after China’s biggest distressed debt manager raised $2.3 billion in the island city’s largest initial public offering (IPO) in 2015.

China Huarong was indicated to open at HK$3.12 after pricing the IPO at HK$3.09, which was near the bottom of a marketing range of HK$3.03 to HK$3.39 per share. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.2 percent.

The IPO was the largest in Hong Kong this year, coming just days after another large deal, the $2 billion IPO of China Reinsurance (Group). (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.