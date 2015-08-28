FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad-debt manager China Huarong gets HK nod for up to $3 bln IPO-source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

Bad-debt manager China Huarong gets HK nod for up to $3 bln IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - State-owned bad debt management firm China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd has won approval from Hong Kong’s stock exchange for its initial public offering, expected to total up to $3 billion, a person with direct knowledge of the plans said.

Huarong got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the exchange, setting the stage for an IPO in September or early October, said the source, who could not be named because details of the IPO are not yet public.

Typically, after winning approval companies would start marketing their IPOs right away, but banks helping to underwrite the massive Huarong deal had recommended the company to wait a couple of weeks because of volatility in global stocks, the source added.

Huarong did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.