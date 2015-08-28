Bad-debt manager China Huarong gets HK nod for up to $3 bln IPO-source

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - State-owned bad debt management firm China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd has won approval from Hong Kong’s stock exchange for its initial public offering, expected to total up to $3 billion, a person with direct knowledge of the plans said.

Huarong got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the exchange, setting the stage for an IPO in September or early October, said the source, who could not be named because details of the IPO are not yet public.

Typically, after winning approval companies would start marketing their IPOs right away, but banks helping to underwrite the massive Huarong deal had recommended the company to wait a couple of weeks because of volatility in global stocks, the source added.

Huarong did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)