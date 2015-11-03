FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-China Infrastructure Investment updates on disposal of interest in Intermediate Holding Co
November 3, 2015

REFILE-BRIEF-China Infrastructure Investment updates on disposal of interest in Intermediate Holding Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct name of company to “China Infrastructure Investment” in headline) Nov 3 (Reuters) - China Infrastructure Investment Ltd : * Major disposal and connected transaction in relation to the disposal of 49% of the equity interest in the intermediate holding company and the cancellation of the second tranche option * Received a partial payment of the disposal amounting to HK$135 million from the purchasers on 2 November 2015 * Purchasers have not fulfilled all the conditions precedent or completion of the disposal * Source text for Eikon

