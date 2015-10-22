Strike at Chinalco's Toromocho mine in Peru has limited impact - union

LIMA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A back-up plan rolled out by Chinalco Mining Corp International for a day-old strike at its Toromocho copper deposit in Peru has softened the impact on output, even though most workers downed tools, the union said Thursday.

The strike likely curbed copper production by 50 percent on Wednesday when about 80 percent of workers took part, said Carlos Roman, the union’s legal advisor said. On Thursday about 70 percent took part in the stoppage, he added.

Alvaro Barrenechea, corporate affairs manager for Chinalco in Peru, said production has not been affected but declined to say why.

Toromocho has been ramping up production in recent months and produced some 17,000 tonnes of copper in August, according to government data.

Roman said the union might hold another strike in the future but hopes to resolve the dispute through negotiation.

Workers are asking for an 8 percent wage increase, the same as last year, but the company has offered a 4.2 percent raise, Roman said.