FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Life says gets approval for $6 bln debt issue
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 30, 2012 / 2:16 AM / 5 years ago

China Life says gets approval for $6 bln debt issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd has received regulatory approval to issue up to 38 billion yuan ($6 billion) in subordinated debt, it said on Saturday.

The firm has received approval from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission to issue subordinated debt with maturity terms of 10 years and 15 years, the issue to be completed within six months of the date of approval, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

China’s insurance regulator is mulling a series of measures to reinvigorate the sector, which is suffering from a sluggish stock market and slower premium growth. ($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.