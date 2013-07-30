FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Life says H1 earnings likely to rise over 50 pct
July 30, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

China Life says H1 earnings likely to rise over 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd expects its first-half earnings to be up more than 50 percent compared with the same period last year, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

That would put first-half earnings at more than 14.452 billion yuan ($2.36 billion). China Life, the world’s biggest insurer by market capitalisation, said the increase was mainly attributable to an increase in investment income and a decrease in impairment losses.

The company is due to report first-half results at the end of the month.

