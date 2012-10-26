FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Life posts first quarterly loss since 2008
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 26, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

China Life posts first quarterly loss since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world’s largest insurer by market value, has posted its first quarterly loss since 2008 due to big impairment losses from a sluggish domestic stock market.

The company said it made a third - quarter loss of 2.2 billion yuan ($352.47 million) compared with a 3 .75 billion yuan profit a year ago, having warned last week that its net profit in the first nine months of the year would fall about 55 percent.. ($1=6.2547 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

