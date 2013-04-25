FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 25, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

China Life posts 79.1 pct increase in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world’s biggest insurer by market value, posted a 79.1 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit, boosted by an increase in investment yield and a decrease in impairment losses.

The insurer earned a net profit of 10.08 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) or 0.36 yuan per share in the first three months of the year compared with 5.63 billion yuan a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

Shares of China Life, which closed at 16.76 yuan on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, have fallen more than 22 percent this year. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares, which closed at HK$20.60, have fallen more than 23 percent this year. ($1 = 6.1781 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Cowell)

