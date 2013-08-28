FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Competitors, regulations to pressure China Life H2 earnings
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 28, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Competitors, regulations to pressure China Life H2 earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds outlook, context, details)

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world’s biggest insurer by market capitalization, posted a higher-than-expected 68 percent increase in first-half net profits but regulatory changes and fierce competition will pressure its earnings for the rest of the year.

The company said it had earned 16.2 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) in the first half of the year compared to 9.6 billion yuan in the same year ago period.

Four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast an average profit of 14.8 billion yuan. China Life had also said last month that its first-half profit could rise more than 50 percent on stronger investment returns and fewer impairments.

The increase, however, comes off a low base as weak investment returns and impairments in the A-share market have depressed insurers’ earnings in recent years.

Chinese financial institutions are now under additional pressure due to weaker economic growth and weak equity markets, which analysts have said could spark a round of capital raising.

“We are wary of China Life’s new business growth momentum in 2H13 given the still weak fundamentals of the China insurance sector,” CCB International insurance analyst Kenneth Yue wrote in a research note earlier this month.

Yue lowered his price target for China Life to 19.90 Hong Kong dollars ($2.57) and downgraded it to neutral from outperform.

China Life in June began selling a new single-premium insurance product through banks in order to defend its market share from competitors like China’s No. 2 insurer, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd .

The product, however, could hurt margins at a time when Chinese insurers are facing pricing competition and policy cancellations after a recent rule change removed the interest rate cap on certain life insurance products, Yue said.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of China Life have fallen 24 percent this year compared with a 5 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng index. The Shanghai-listed shares are down 36 percent versus the 7.4 percent drop in the Shanghai Composite Index.

Ping An, whose businesses also include banking, will report interim results later this week. ($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.