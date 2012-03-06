FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Life expects 2011 profit to fall up to 50 pct
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 6, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

China Life expects 2011 profit to fall up to 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Tuesday that its net profit for 2011 is expected to show a 40-50 percent decline compared with a year earlier.

The Chinese insurer, the world’s largest insurer by market value, said the decrease was mainly the result of a decline in investment yields and an increase in impairment losses caused by capital market fluctuations. It gave no further details.

For statement click on: here

The insurer’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell 3.7 percent on Tuesday, compared with a 2.2 percent decline in Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.