China Life Insurance says plans to issue sub-debt
March 27, 2012 / 8:42 AM / 6 years ago

China Life Insurance says plans to issue sub-debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd Vice-President Liu Jiade said on Tuesday that the company plans to issue subordinated debt in the near future, subject to shareholder approval, a day after the world’s biggest life insurer by market value posted its largest ever quarterly profit slump.

China Life on Monday posted an 82 percent tumble in fourth-quarter profit, hit by lower investment returns and slower growth, and said it faced further headwinds from economic and market uncertainty and fiercer competition. For the full year, China Life said profit fell 45.5 percent.

The company also announced a plan to sell up to 38 billion yuan ($6 billion) of subordinated debt in China to replenish its capital.

Shares of China Life, which has a market value of about $75 billion, rose 2.72 percent on Tuesday, outperforming the Hang Seng Index’s 1.8 percent gain. (Reporting By Clare Baldwin and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)

