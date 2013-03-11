China Life Insurance resumes HK trading, clarifies chairman's comments

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Company resumed trading in Hong Kong on Monday following a suspension earlier in the day that resulted from comments made to the press by Yang Mingsheng, the chairman of the board.

Yang’s comments about the likelihood that the company’s profits would improve this year were his own opinion and should not be construed as an earnings forecast, the company said in a filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Trading of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was halted on Monday morning following Yang’s comments in an interview with journalists. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Anthony Barker)