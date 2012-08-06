FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chine Life warns of "big fall" in H1 profit
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 6, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Chine Life warns of "big fall" in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world’s biggest insurer by market value, issued a profit warning for the first half on Monday, saying it expected a “big fall” during the period.

It added, however, that it did not expect the fall to exceed 29.4 percent drop marked in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period a year earlier.

China Life will report first-half earnings on Aug. 28. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
