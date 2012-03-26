FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Life 2011 profit down 45.5 pct
March 26, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

China Life 2011 profit down 45.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd posted a 45.5 percent fall in 2011 net profit, after the world’s biggest life insurer by market value suffered from lower investment returns and slower growth in premium incomes.

China Life’s net income fell to 18.33 billion yuan ($2.91 billion) from 33.63 billion yuan a year earlier. That compared with a forecast of 22.58 billion yuan in a Thomson Reuters Starmine poll.

Earnings per share were 0.65 yuan for 2011 and the company declared a final dividend of 0.23 yuan.

Earlier in March, China Life said 2011 profit would be down 40-50 percent compared with 2010. ($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Clare Baldwin and Samuel Shen; Editing by Dan Lalor)

