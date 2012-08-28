China Life H1 profit falls 25.7 pct on weak investment returns

Aug 28 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world’s largest insurer by market value, posted a 25.7 percent drop in first-half earnings as China’s sluggish stock market hurt investment returns and eroded assets.

Net profit during the first six months fell to 9.64 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) versus 12.96 billion yuan a year earlier.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast an average first-half profit of 10.17 billion yuan.

Earlier this month the insurer warned of a “big fall” in profit for the January-June period although it said the drop would not exceed the 29.4 percent drop seen in the first quarter of this year. ($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)