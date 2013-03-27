FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China Life reports 40 pct drop in 2012 net profit
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 27, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-China Life reports 40 pct drop in 2012 net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to add story to alert)

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world’s biggest insurer by market value, reported a 40 percent drop in its 2012 net profit on Wednesday, missing analyst estimates.

The state-owned insurer said it earned a net profit of 11.1 billion yuan or 0.39 per share last year, compared with 18.3 billion yuan or 0.65 yuan per share the year before. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 0.49 yuan per share, according to StarMine.

China Life warned late last month that its full-year profit could be 40 percent less than it was in 2011. It said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that the decrease was due to a decline in investment yield and higher impairment losses from continued weakness in the capital markets.

China Life shares, which closed at 17.37 yuan on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, have fallen more than 19 percent this year, the second-biggest share price drop among 37 large- and mid-cap Asian-listed insurers, according to StarMine. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in HONG KONG and Reshma Apte in BANGALORE)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
