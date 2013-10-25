China Life swings to profit on investment gains

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd swung to a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier due to investment gains and reduced writedowns.

Net profit reached 7.5 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) in the quarter ended September, China’s biggest insurer said on Friday.

China Life booked a 2.2 billion yuan loss a year earlier as the country’s wilting stock markets caused big losses on insurers’ investments. ($1 = 6.0820 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)