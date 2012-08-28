UPDATE 1-China Life Q2 profit falls 20 pct on market weakness

* Q2 net profit 4 bln yuan vs 4.54 bln expected by analysts

* H1 total investment return 2.83 pct; loss impairment 15.1 bln yuan

By Samuel Shen and Clare Baldwin

Aug 28 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world’s largest insurer by market value, posted its seventh consecutive decline in quarterly profit as a sluggish stock market hurt investment returns and eroded assets.

Chinese insurers, which are allowed to invest up to 20 percent of their assets in domestic stocks, are suffering from low investment returns and losses incurred from stock buying last year. The Shanghai Composite Index was flat during the first half after slumping 22 percent last year.

China Life, which has more than 70 million policy holders, had earlier this month already warned of a “big fall” in profit for the January-June period.

Net profit in the April-June period fell 20 percent to 4 billion yuan ($629.25 million), compared with 4.99 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on first-half results.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a quarterly profit of 4.54 billion yuan.

The government-owned company’s net profit in the first six months fell to 9.64 billion yuan, versus 12.96 billion yuan a year earlier.

OUTPERFORMER

While China Life has been lacklustre, the outperformer in the industry is its arch rival Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , which posted a 9.4 percent rise in first-half profit thanks to its business diversification strategy.

To help the industry improve returns in the long run, regulators have published a series of rules this year, allowing insurers to increase investment in riskier but potentially more profitable assets such as private equity and real estate. The government also plans to allow insurers to trade derivatives to hedge risks.

But any impact of such moves on earnings is unlikely in the near term.

China Life reported a total investment return of 2.83 percent during the first half, after registering 15.1 billion yuan worth of loss impairment.

Shares of China Life, valued at $76.7 billion, fell 1.2 percent in Hong Kong on Tuesday, ahead of the results.

The insurer obtained regulatory approval in June to sell up to 38 billion yuan worth of subordinated debt to strengthen its balance sheet. ($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)