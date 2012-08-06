UPDATE 1-Chine Life warns of big fall in profit

(Adds reason for profit warning, background)

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world’s largest insurer by market value, on Monday warned it expected a big fall in first-half profit due to lower investment yields and higher impairment losses from a still-depressed capital market.

The company, which is majority-owned by the Chinese government, said it did not expect the fall to exceed the 29.4 percent drop in the first quarter of this year compared with a year earlier.

The statement did not specify which assets had been impaired.

China Life has struggled as low-margin products, increased competition and new rules have stalled business growth, and volatile equity markets have eaten into profits.

In 2000, the company commanded nearly 70 percent of the Chinese market. In 2011, it had just a third, according to an analysis by Credit Suisse.

China Life’s full-year 2011 profit was down 45.5 percent year-on-year. It is due to report first-half earnings on Aug. 28. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Melanie Lee in SHANGHAI and Clare Baldwin in HONG KONG; Editing by Erica Billingham)