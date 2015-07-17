FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China LNG shares tumble after Glaucus Research questions valuation
July 17, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

China LNG shares tumble after Glaucus Research questions valuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - China LNG Group Ltd lost as much of a third of its value on Friday as shares tumbled after trading resumed following a report by Glaucus Research, a U.S.-based independent research firm, that described the Chinese company as “a startup without any proprietary intellectual property”.

By 0155 GMT, China LNG shares were down 18 percent at HK$1.20, recovering from the day’s low of HK$0.99. Share trading had been suspended since July 14 after Glaucus started research coverage on China LNG with a strong sell rating, saying the company should be valued at or very close its book value of HK$0.08 per share.

China LNG said in a statement late on Thursday it was seeking legal advice and reserved the right to take legal action against Glaucus.

Glaucus didn’t immediately comment when contacted by Reuters seeking a response to the China LNG statement. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
